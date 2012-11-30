Choppy seas interrupt ferry services

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Strong winds, measuring up to 9 Beaufort in the northeastern Aegean, led coast guard authorities to impose restrictions on Thursday on scheduled departures of high-speed vessels from Piraeus and certain ferry departures from other ports including Rafina and Lemnos.
Strong winds, measuring up to 9 Beaufort in the northeastern Aegean, led coast guard authorities to impose restrictions on Thursday on scheduled departures of high-speed vessels from Piraeus and certain ferry departures from other ports including Rafina and Lemnos.
Those planning to travel by ferry should contact the shipping firm that issued their tickets to check on schedules on Friday as well.
Source: e-kathimerini.com
Those planning to travel by ferry should contact the shipping firm that issued their tickets to check on schedules on Friday as well.
Source: e-kathimerini.com