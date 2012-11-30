Crisis takes its toll on Eurovision too

It seems unlikely that Greece will take part in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou suggested on Thursday that state broadcaster ERT should not spend public money to send a Greek contestant to compete in the event, which is due to be held in the Swedish city of Malmo.



“Public television should not participate in the Eurovision contest out of respect for the overriding public sentiment,” Kedikoglou said in an interview with Vima radio.



Sources at ERT said that the decision to withdraw from next year’s event has already been discussed and unless a private sponsor can be found, a Greek participant will not compete.



Poland and Portugal have already announced they will not take part, while Cyprus is also set to pull out of the competition for financial reasons.



Greece won the Eurovision song contest for the first and only time in 2005 with Helena Paparizou’s “My Number One.”



Source: e-kathimerini.com

