Police raids Aristotle University

A police operation conducted by riot units ended a sit-in at the administrative offices of the Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in the early hours of Friday. Police forces detained 11 people during the raid.



The sit-in, which lasted several days, had been conducted by municipal contract workers protesting new austerity measures and job losses. Those arrested were set to face a prosecutor on Friday.



Earlier in the week, university professors, staff and students aided a private cleaning services crew working pro bono to clear up piles of garbage that had accumulated outside the educational facility's premises over the course of nine weeks.



Source: e-kathimerini.com

