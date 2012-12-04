Free milk and fruit at Greek schools to address undernourishment

The government will begin distributing free milk and fruit at schools, in line with a European Union program, Education Minister Constantinos Arvanitopoulos has revealed.

He told Parliament that the scheme will start in February, recognizing that there were cases of Greek schoolchildren being undernourished.

“We have to take great care with this issue as it has many social parameters,” he said, adding that the program for free milk and fruit would be a “great help”.

