How to reclaim money spent on prescriptions from EOPYY

The Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) on Monday issued instructions to patients insured with the fund on how to reclaim money spent on medicines at pharmacies which have stopped providing drugs on credit.
Patients must submit to EOPYY the original prescription, the special seals from the packaging of the medicine, the receipt for their purchase and the approval from the doctor who issued the prescription.Source: ekathimerini.com