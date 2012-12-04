ENGLISH

Aristotle rector asks police to remove protesting workers

4 Δεκεμβρίου 2012
The rector of Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, Yiannis Mylopoulos, on Monday made a fresh request to police to remove protesting contract workers who are conducting a sit-in protest at the institution.

Police had removed the employees last week but they returned later the same day.

Source: ekathimerini.com

NEWSROOM