Teacher plunges to death while decorating school facade

A 41-year-old school teacher died after falling from the establishment’s rooftop on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in an elementary school in the area of Toumba, in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.

According to police reports, the teacher was on the rooftop decorating the school's facade in view of the upcoming Christmas season, when she accidentally stepped on suspended ceiling, subsequently falling on a stairwell.

Source: ekathimerini.com