ECJ rules against Greece over detention standards

The European Court of Justice on Tuesday issued two rulings against Greece over violations of minimum standards for detention.

The court ordered Greece to pay compensation to a 75-year-old Polish national over brutality suffered at the hands of his jailers in Korydallos Prison near Pireaus.

The second ruling was in a favor of a group of 14 men serving seperate sentences in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, where they were deprived of medical care and kept in unsanitary conditions.

Source: ekathimerini.com