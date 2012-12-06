ENGLISH

Immigrants at Orestiada center protest detention extension decree

Immigrants at the Orestiada detention center near the Turkish border in northern Greece caused a disturbance on Wednesday in protest at a presidential decree increasing the time that undocumented migrants can be kept in detention to a year.

The protest, which involved a few dozen migrants, resulted in minor damage but no injuries.

In a related development, the Public Order Ministry said that 13,475 undocumented immigrants were deported in the first 10 months of this year, compared to 11,357 in the whole of 2011.

Source: ekathimerini.com