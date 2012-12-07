Former minister's vehicles targeted

A string of handmade explosive devices targeted two vehicles owned by former minister Yiannos Papantoniou outside his residence in Kifissia, northern Athens, early on Friday.

A prosecutor recently launched an investigation into claims made by Real News weekly newspaper that 12 military helicopters were acquired at an inflated price in 2003 when Papantoniou was defense minister.

According to the newspaper, the Greek government at the time agreed to purchase the Apache aircrafts from Boeing at the price of 593 million dollars though the end price came to 663 million euros. The purchase was made via a swap agreement arranged by Deutsche Bank.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee in charge of checking politicians’ origin of wealth forms, known as “pothen esches,” said it had asked auditors to probe the former minister’s records after a prosecutor told the panel that the name of Papantoniou’s spouse was on a list of Greeks with major deposits at a Geneva branch of HSBC.

Source: ekathimerini.com