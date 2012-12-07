Armed robbers escape police in Kryoneri

Police were seeking four foreign nationals suspected of breaking into a residence in Nea Erithraia in the early hours of Friday.

According to early reports, the police were called to the scene where officers exchanged fire with the perpetrators.

The heavily armed suspects subsequently fled the scene in a stolen car after threatening its owner, publisher and journalist Makis Triantafyllopoulos, at gunpoint.

The suspects later abandoned the stolen vehicle in the rural area of Kryoneri.

