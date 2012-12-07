Government relaxes terms for illegal buildings

The rules allowing the owners of illegally built homes to “put in order” the paperwork for their properties are set to be relaxed as the government is concerned about the slowdown in the number of people taking part in the process.

Kathimerini understands that as part of an effort to encourage the property owners to come forward and pay the penalties that protect their homes from further fines and demolition for 40 years, the government is set to allow the homes to be used in legal transactions, such as transfer of ownership, if just 30 percent of the penalty has been paid by the end of January.

The original law, passed in 2011, did not allow legal transactions until the penalty had been paid in full. If passed, the government’s proposal will be the 11th amendment to the original law.

Source: ekathimerini.com