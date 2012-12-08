Aspiring farmers get know-how

The Agriculture Ministry has granted 243 small plots of land to first-time farmers and is processing another 4,000 applications before the December 15 deadline of a scheme aimed at relieving unemployment in cities and boosting agriculture.

The ministry will also organize training programs for young people who have a relatively high level of education but lack the know-how to run their own farm, with the focus being on livestock farming, and new technologies and practices.



“We estimate that by changing the way they are run, existing livestock farms could generate 500,000 new jobs in the future,” Minister Athanasios Tsaftsaris told Kathimerini.



