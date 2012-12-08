Man arrested after fatal stabbings

An 18-year-old was Friday arrested in the town of Molos in the prefecture of Fthiotida, central Greece, for allegedly stabbing his 89-year-old grandmother and a 75-year-old neighbor to death on Thursday evening.

The man is also suspected of seriously injuring the 75-year-old’s 58-year-old spouse.



Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was found dead in an apparent suicide Friday in the village of Therissos, in Iraklio, Crete.



Police are investigating both cases.



