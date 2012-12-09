Group claims responsibility for Papantoniou attack

A group called “Militant Minority” has claimed responsibility for a bomb attack which completely destroyed two vehicles owned by ex-minister Yiannos Papantoniou in Kifissia, northern Athens, on Friday. No one was injured in the attack.



Last month the organization claimed responsibility for a bomb attack at the home of former Environment Ministry official Maria Kaltsa, who has been implicated in the case of former PASOK politician Akis Tsochatzopoulos, currently in jail pending trial for money laundering.



Another group, calling itself the “Anti-Fascist Front,” claimed an attack on a Golden Dawn office in Aspropyrgos. The group claimed it was affiliated to the Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI).





Source: Ekathimerini.com