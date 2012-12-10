CoE's human rights commissioner in Greece to review treatment of migrants

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Nils Muiznieks, is conducting a visit to Greece to get first-hand information about the country’s treatment of migrants and the recent spat of racist attacks.

Muiznieks, who will be in Greece until Thursday, will visit prisons and reception centers and will hold talks with human rights and anti-racist groups.

The Latvian will also meet with Greece’s justice and public order ministers.

Last week, the UN special rapporteur on migrants' human rights, François Crépeau, expressed concern about how asylum seekers and immigrants were being treated in Greece. But he also called for Athens to be given more help by the European Union

Source: ekathimerini.com