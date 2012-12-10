Greek judges decide to continue protest until January 19

Greek judges and prosecutors have decided to extend until January a work-to-rule protest over wage cuts despite the government offering them concessions that would have softened the blow of the reductions.

The judges’ and prosecutors’ union voted on Sunday in favor of extending their action, which began in September and has led to thousands of cases piling up, until January 19.

Supreme Court president Rena Asimakopoulou and Supreme Court prosecutor Yiannis Tentes spoke at Sunday’s meeting in a bid to make their colleagues change their mind.

On Saturday, Justice Minister Antonis Roupakiotis proposed several measures to soften the blow of the wage cuts included in the recent austerity package approved by Parliament.

This involves paying judges outstanding wages from 2011 in cash rather than bonds and easing the terms of their mortgages if they have suffered a wage reduction of more than 30 percent.

Source: ekathimerini.com