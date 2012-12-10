Production manager at Dodoni dairy factory commits suicide

The production manage of one of Greece’s biggest dairy producers, Dodoni, has been found dead at his home in Ioannina, northeastern Greece.

Police said the 51-year-old, identified only by his initials A. S., left a note saying he was taking his life because of personal problems.

Authorities said there was no indication the incident was linked to the man’s work.

The 51-year-old killed himself by drinking pesticide, police said.

Source: ekathimerini.com