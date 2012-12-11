Public Order minister says MPs free to bring weapons into House

Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday said that all deputies are allowed to enter Parliament "without restriction," confirming concerns that some MPs may be armed when in the House.

In a report submitted following a bid by Parliamentary Speaker Vangelis Meimarakis to ban weapons from the House after eight of the 18 members of ultranationalist party Golden Dawn were issued with gun licenses, Dendias said "the admission and movement of all deputies is conducted without restriction in the House."

The issue was came under scrutiny following concerns voiced last month by independent MP Nikos Nikolopoulos over "the phenomenon of armed deputies circulating in Parliament."

Dendias said in his report that the movement of MPs, police and the personal guards of the prime minister and high-ranking members of Parliament was conducted "without restriction" on the condition that they were fully accredited and licensed to carry a weapon, adding that others entering Parliament and found to be in possession of a legally registered weapon were subject, "depending on the level of risk," to submit their weapon with security staff for safekeeping, to be returned upon their exit.

Source: ekathimerini.com