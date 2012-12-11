Police arrest suspected killer of Lykovrisi jeweler

Police in Athens on Monday arrested a 23-year-old Albanian in connection with the killing of a 34-year-old jewelry store owner in May last year.

Two armed robbers wearing helmets burst into the shop in the northern suburb of Lykovrisi, fatally shooting Giorgos Alexopoulos as he tried to defend his property.

Police are seeking another 26-year-old suspect, also from Albania. The 23-year-old suspect was to face a prosecutor later in the day.

Source: ekathimerini.com