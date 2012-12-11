Suspected Dias killers in dock

The trial of four suspects alleged to be behind the fatal shooting of two Dias police officers in March 2011 will commence at an appeals court Tuesday.

Giorgos Skyloyiannis, 22, and Yiannis Evangelinelis, 23, of the force’s motorcycle-riding squad were killed while on duty in the suburb of Rendi, southwestern Athens.

One of the four suspects facing trial was recently released from Athens’s Korydallos Prison after being acquitted for an unrelated offence, triggering an investigation into the circumstances under which he was released.

