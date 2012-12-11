Angry Independent Greeks accuse leader Kammenos of fleeing MPs' meeting

Leading figures in the right-wing Independent Greeks party have accused leader Panos Kammenos of ignoring MPs questions and displaying “cowardly” behavior.

The nationalist party’s 20 MPs met for talks on Monday but the Athens-Macedonia News Agency reported senior party sources as being left “speechless” after Kammenos allegedly walked out of the meeting when deputies starting asking questions about the party’s policies. One senior MP told AMNA that Kammenos also refused to answer questions about ethics but did not give further details.



The party, which gained 7.5 percent of the vote in the June elections, was formed in February and ran on an anti-austerity platform.



Source: ekathimerini.com