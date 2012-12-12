Dentist arrested for not issuing receipts, registering patients

A dentist in Athens was arrested on Tuesday over charges of not issuing receipts and failing to register patients visits, among others.

A search conducted at the dentist's office after a complaint was filed through the Financial Police’s hotline (11012) revealed that the dentist had not registered the patient's visit. The search also showed that some 165 receipts for services rendered had not been issued during the July 9 - December 20 period, while tax infringements were also detected.

The dentist was expected to face a public prosecutor on Wednesday.

Source: ekathimerini.com