ATM explodes; Suspects flee with no cash

An explosive device exploded at an Alpha Bank ATM machine situated inside a fast-food restaurant in Porto Rafti, southeast of Athens, early on Wednesday.

According to early reports unknown assailants blew up the cash-dispensing machine causing damage to the ATM, the restaurant and neighoring stores.

The ATM’s bill storage device was left unharmed, however, leading the suspects to flee the scene without any cash.

Source: ekathimerini.com