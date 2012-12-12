ENGLISH

Couple commits suicide in Vari

Δημοσίευση 12 Δεκεμβρίου 2012, 15:02 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Couple commits suicide in Vari
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

A 91-year-old man and his 80-year-old spouse were found dead in their home in Vari, southern Athens, late on Tuesday.

A 91-year-old man and his 80-year-old spouse were found dead in their home in Vari, southern Athens, late on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to their children, the couple noted that they did not wish to continue being a burden to them.

According to early police reports, the 91-year-old man used a gun to kill his wife before committing suicide.

Source: ekathimerini.com