Couple commits suicide in Vari

A 91-year-old man and his 80-year-old spouse were found dead in their home in Vari, southern Athens, late on Tuesday.
In a letter addressed to their children, the couple noted that they did not wish to continue being a burden to them.
According to early police reports, the 91-year-old man used a gun to kill his wife before committing suicide.Source: ekathimerini.com