Municipal workers start 48-hour strike

Greek municipal workers, who since last month have been protesting against plans to place several hundred employees in a labor mobility scheme that could lead to them losing their jobs, went on a two-day strike on Thursday.

“We are determined to continue our struggle to prevent dismissals ordered by the troika that the vile three-party government is pushing for,” the union of municipal workers, POE-OTA, said in a statement Wednesday.

The fresh 48-hour strike was announced in the wake of a unionist decision not to work this weekend. A separate 48-hour strike has been called for next Monday, while POE-OTA will also take part in a 24-hour strike organized by ADEDY, Greece’s main private sector union, next Wednesday.

Minor clashes erupted outside Parliament Wednesday as unionists tried to jump over fencing erected around the building at Syntagma Square.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Athens Technical University (TEI) will as of Thursday suspend operation for two days protesting a decision to place 22 administrative staff in a labor reserve scheme. No more details were made available.

