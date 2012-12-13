Prosecutor calls statistics chief in deficit probe

Prosecutor Grigoris Peponis has summoned Andreas Georgiou, the head of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), for additional clarifications to his earlier testimony concerning claims that Greek authorities misstated the country’s economic situation in order to justify tougher austerity measures.

The Greek statistics chief was summoned as a suspect earlier this year following allegations made by a former ELSTAT employee that 2009 deficit data had been artificially inflated from around 12-13 percent to 15.4 percent of gross domestic product.

The case file has already been sent to Parliament.

Source: ekathimerini.com