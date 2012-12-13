Thwarted lover attacks ex-boyfriend online

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Police on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old woman for cursing, blackmailing and threatening a man she had met online.
The two reportedly met on an Internet dating site in August.
After the man decided to end their meetings, the suspect began to send him intimidating messages on his phone and on Facebook.
She also allegedly blackmailed him for money.Source: ekathimerini.com