Samaras rejects ‘two-speed system’ for civil servants

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras insisted on Thursday that his goverment would not be blackmailed following the withdrawal of a bill aimed at bringing the wages of parliamentary staff into line with those of other civil servants.

The bill was withdrawn on Wednesday after parliamentary workers staged a walkout and threatened to block the approval of a new tax bill.

“We can’t have a two-speed civil servant system,” Samaras said in Brussels on Thursday, indicating that the legislation would be resubmitted to Parliament.

Source: ekathimerini.com