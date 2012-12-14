Prosecutor appeals ruling over clothing retailer's debts

Antonis Glou, managing director of menswear manufacturer and retailer Glou, is set to face a new trial after prosecutors filed an appeal following his acquittal by a three-member misdemeanor court on charges of debts to the state.

The 52-year-old businessman was arrested last week and charged with owing some 765,000 euros in unpaid taxes.

The company recently filed for protection from creditors under Article 99 of the bankruptcy law.

