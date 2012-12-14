Renti market now open all week to all consumers

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The Ministry of Development on Thursday announced that from now on consumers will have free access to the Rendi central market in southern Athens and be able to purchase products at wholesale prices.
Access to consumers had so far been limited to certain days.Sourcce: ekathimerini.com