Army officer suspected of threatening politician

A 34-year-old military officer is accused of having sent a threatening e-mail to Independent Greeks deputy Mika Iatridi.
Iatridi, an MP from the Dodecanese region, contacted Greece’s cyber crimes unit after receiving the intimidating e-mail on December 1.
Police on Friday arrested the suspect at a hotel on Mt Parnitha, north of Athens, after verifying his identity. They also confiscated a laptop.
The content of the message has not been made public.
Source: Ekathimerini.com
