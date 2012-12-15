ENGLISH

Army officer suspected of threatening politician

A 34-year-old military officer is accused of having sent a threatening e-mail to Independent Greeks deputy Mika Iatridi.
Iatridi, an MP from the Dodecanese region, contacted Greece’s cyber crimes unit after receiving the intimidating e-mail on December 1.

Police on Friday arrested the suspect at a hotel on Mt Parnitha, north of Athens, after verifying his identity. They also confiscated a laptop.

The content of the message has not been made public.
   
   
