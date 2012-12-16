Health sector, municipal workers to walk off job next week

Pharmacies in Athens will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a 48-hour strike called by the Pharmacists’ Association, while pharmacists will continue not supplying medicine on credit to patients insured with the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) until the latter settles its debts.





Starting on Monday, those insured with EOPYY will also be required to pay for medical tests until EOPPY pays its arrears to doctors and laboratory technicians. Furthermore, cashiers at state hospitals will be off the job on Monday.



On Wednesday, state hospitals are expected to operate on skeleton staff, following a decision by doctor and hospital staff unions to join in a 24-hour strike called by public sector umbrella union ADEDY.



Meanwhile, the Panhellenic Federation of Local Authority Employee Unions (POE-OTA) begins a three-day strike on Monday, while Hellenic Postbank employees will be on strike on Tuesday.







