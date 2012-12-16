Anti-racism rally in Athens held in silence

Hundreds of people gathered at Syntagma Square on Saturday evening in a silent protest against the wave of racially motivated attacks on dark-skinned migrants in Greece.



The rally was organized by the Paris-based European Grassroots Antiracist Movement (EGAM) in association with local rights groups calling for a tougher stance by authorities toward racially motivated crime.



“Racism, anti-Semitism and neo-Nazism are developing, in Greece and elsewhere in Europe, without democratic forces responding dynamically and decisively,” EGAM said in a statement earlier this month.



It added that the phenomenon could not be simply accepted as a “natural” consequence of Greece’s economic crisis.





Source: Ekathimerini.com