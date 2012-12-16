EYDAP: 22,000 clients cut off between January and February

The Athens Water Supply and Sewerage company (EYDAP) cut the water supply of some 22,000 clients during the January-October 2012 period, due to outstanding debts, according to President Stelios Stavridis.



Stavridis said the company also removes about 2,500 water meters on average every year when cases of water theft or meter tampering are detected.



He noted, however, that an equal number of water meters are reconnected on an annual basis.





Source: Ekathimerini.com

