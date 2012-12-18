Municipal workers' strike causes trash problems in Athens, Thessaloniki

Athens and Thessaloniki are facing problems with trash that is amassing on their streets due to an ongoing strike by municipal workers.
Their union, POE-OTA, is protesting efforts to place hundreds of local government employees in a labor mobility scheme that could lead to them losing their jobs after 12 months.
Their protest was due to end on Tuesday but POE-OTA is joining a broader civil servants’ 24-hour strike on Wednesday, when the union will decide whether to extend its protest.
Thessaloniki faces a problems in its suburbs, where trash has piled up due to the month-long protest but the city center is in a better condition as participation in the strike by workers has been low.Source: ekathimerini.com