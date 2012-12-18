Greek NGO charged with financial malpractice

The members of a Greek nongovernment organization have been charged with mismanagement of up to 5 million euros in funds from the state between 2000 and 2010.

Public prosecutor Evgenia Kyvelou has leveled criminal charges against 10 members of the “Kyklos tis Patmou” (Patmos Circle) group in connection with embezzlement against the state, which is a felony, with defrauding members of the public, and legalizing revenue from criminal activities.

The NGO describes its objective as “marrying religious conscience and the environment.”

An investigation ordered by the prosecutor found irregularities with the group's finances – particularly the allocation of funds that had been granted in the form of state subsidies and private donations.

There is no official record of the subsidies, but estimates put the entire sum at 4-5 million euros. Much of that money has reportedly been traced to a London bank account that is not registered with the NGO.

A number of Greek NGOs are currently under investigation by the Greek authorities in connection with financial malpractice.

Source: ekathimerini.com