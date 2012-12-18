Samos police arrest 3 on charges of selling fake travel documents

Police on Samos, in the southeastern Aegean, on Monday arrested three Pakistani nationals in connection with human-smuggling allegations.

The suspects are accused of selling fake travel documents to unregistered immigrants wishing to enter the country.

During a home search, police found 3,150 euros, four passports, numerous bank receipts for money transfers, 16 cell phones, two laptops and other documents.

An investigation is under way.

Source: ekathimerini.com