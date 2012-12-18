Chios mandarin granted special EU status

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A variety of mandarins grown on the eastern Aegean island of Chios was on Monday granted protected designation of origin and protected appellation status by the European Union regulatory authority for the labeling of foodstuffs.
The Chios mandarin is the 97th Greek product to receive the rubber stamp, a list which also includes Chios mastic.Source: ekathimerini.com