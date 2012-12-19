Foreign national charged with 79-year-old's murder

Police in Thessaloniki arrested a 25-year-old foreign national in connection to the murder of a 79-year-old Greek man in the northern Greek port city on December 11.

The victim’s body was discovered by a sanitation crew in a city dumpster.

According to the police, the suspect had been the victim's tenant.

Meanwhile, an ongoing police investigation aimed at determining whether more suspects were involved in the case.

Source: ekathimerini.com