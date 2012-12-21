ENGLISH

Minister pledges to settle bill with private hospital

Health Minister Andreas Lykourentzos said Thursday that the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) would shortly be paying 1.8 million euros of debts to the Henry Dunant hospital in Athens.

Lykourentzos said this would allow the troubled private hospital to pay staff.

Source: ekathimerini.com