Greece will 'remain standing,' President says

In his annual Christmas and New Year’s message to Greeks of the diaspora, President Karolos Papoulias insisted Thursday that Greece would “remain standing” despite the ongoing difficulties of the crisis.

Papoulias also called on Greece and Greeks abroad to strengthen their ties with each other. “In difficult circumstances, the ties that bind us should become more stable and stronger,” he said.

“There should be solidarity in facing the problems threatening the country and the international community.”

Source: ekathimerini.com