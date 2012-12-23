Reds and Greens in cup final once again

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos will for the sixth consecutive time fight for the Greek Cup in the final to take place on February 10, after qualifying over their Macedonian opponents in the semis on Saturday.



Holder Panathinaikos had a rather hard time beating a spirited KAO Dramas in Athens, eventually emerging victorious with a 66-56 score.

However, the Greens were sweating on Saturday evening over the health of captain Dimitris Diamantidis who got injured and may miss their opening game in the Euroleague Top-16 on Friday against Zalgiris Kaunas. That is the game where new signing James Gist may make his debut for Panathinaikos.

Olympiakos had a much easier time at Kavala, winning 87-55 over local Enosi that is in the relegation zone of the league. The Reds were led by Vassilis Spanoulis who scored 10 points and had 11 assists.

The Reds are now gearing up for their Euroleague Top-16 clash against Caja Laboral at Vitoria, Spain on Thursday, just two days after Christmas.





Source: Ekathimerini.com