Tourism set to see receipts and arrivals rise next year

Tourism receipts will return to high levels in 2013 if the popularity of Greek destinations continues to increase in the main foreign markets, according to forecasts by the president of the Association of Hellenic Tourism Enterprises (SETE), Andreas Andreadis.



Based on the current data, takings in 2013 from incoming tourism may reach or exceed 11 billion euros. If that does happen it will make 2013 the fourth best year in tourism receipts, after 11.6 billion in 2008 and 11.3 billion in both 2006 and 2007.

Such a return to growth could provide significant relief to the Greek economy. Even this year, which saw a significant reduction in bookings at the start of the season, takings will end up at an estimated 10-10.3 billion euros, down from 10.5 billion in 2011. In 2010 they had amounted to just 9.6 billion euros.

Andreadis adds that 2013 is expected to register a new record in arrivals from abroad, provided political and banking stability are not threatened and value-added tax in food catering is reduced.

