BBC report links Golden Dawn to attack on SYRIZA MP

A reporter working for the BBC World Service who attended a meeting of Golden Dawn members has aired a recording that puts in doubt the far-right party’s claims that it was not involved in an attack on SYRIZA MP Dimitris Stratoulis.

The lawmaker said he was beaten outside the Olympic Stadium on the night of December 16 by three men claiming to be Golden Dawn members.

The party denied it was involved and said it would sue Stratoulis for defamation after he labeled the neofascists “a gang of criminals.”

However, a recording made by BBC reporter Tim Franks at a meeting of about 80 party members a few days after the incident suggests Golden Dawn was involved in the attack.

“First of all, I want to express my displeasure about some of the newer members of Golden Dawn, who are all about shouting and being provocative,” the opening speaker is heard saying, according to translated speech that was aired by BBC Radio 5 Live on Friday.

“Three of them were beating up that poor fellow for half an hour and didn’t even succeed in leaving a lump on his head. That’s shameful,” the unidentified Golden Dawn member said to laughter and applause from the audience.

Source: ekathimerini.com