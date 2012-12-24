Merged troika-Task Force team to be led by Greek

The European arm of the troika and the EU Task Force, which has been in Greece since last year providing technical expertise, are to be merged into one and placed under the stewardship of a single, Athens-based director, who is likely to be former MEP and current European Commission official Margaritis Schinas.

Kathimerini understands that Schinas’s appointment is likely to be announced in February and he will probably take up his position as resident director of the Task Force and troika representations in March.

He was an MEP with New Democracy from 2007 to 2009 and has worked since 1990 at the Commission, where he has served as deputy director of the Bureau of European Policy Advisers for Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso since 2010.

Kathimerini understands the move is designed to overcome the friction between the Task Force and the European representation on the troika.

Source: ekathimerini.com