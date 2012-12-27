Two Greeks held over string of migrant beatings in southern suburbs

Two Greek men, both aged 22, were arrested on Wednesday after a string of attacks on migrants in the southern suburbs of Athens.

The two assailants are alleged to have beaten three Bangladeshi men in Argyroupoli, Elliniko and Glyfada in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They are also accused of stealing 250 euros in cash from one of their victims.

The migrants were treated for injuries at Evangelismos hospital.

