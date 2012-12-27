Prosecutor asked to probe BBC recording of Golden Dawn meeting

SYRIZA and the police have asked prosecutors to investigate a BBC recording of a Golden Dawn member speaking to supporters of the far-right party about an attack on leftist MP Dimitris Stratoulis (photo) in a way that suggests that the neofascists were involved in the attack.

Police spokesman Christos Manouras told the BBC on Monday that a copy of the recording has been sent to prosecutors, while SYRIZA also took legal action.

Golden Dawn denies any involvement in the attack on Stratoulis outside the Olympic Stadium on December 16.

Source: ekathimerini.com