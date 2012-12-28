Union of retail store workers calls strike for Sunday

The union representing retail store workers, OIYE, has called for a strike on Sunday to protest plans to allow shops to remain open for several Sundays each year.

Currently, stores can only open on Sundays during festive periods.

They are due to be open this Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. OIYE called for a rally in Syntagma Square, labeling the move for more Sunday openings as one that favors “a bunch of multinationals” and which would “destroy workers and small to medium-sized retail businesses.”

Source: ekathimerini.com