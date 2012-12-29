Scandal worries lead blue chips 2 pct lower in thin trade

Fears over the stability of the government due to reports suggesting that former Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou may have tampered with the so-called Lagarde list saw the Greek bourse’s benchmark index suffer losses toward the end of Friday’s session, putting an end to the rising streak of previous days. However, it managed to stay above 900 points.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 901.36 points, giving up 1.24 percent from Thursday’s 912.70 points. Compared to the previous Friday it posted gains of 0.50 percent, albeit in just two sessions this week.

The large-cap FTSE/ATHEX-25 dropped 1.99 percent on Friday to end at 309.16 points. Nevertheless the small-cap index grew by 0.69 percent, seeing the majority of stocks on the board end up on the winning side for the day.

METKA outperformed, adding 2.07 percent, while National Bank shed 6.25 percent.

In total 81 stocks registered gains, 72 headed south and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover fell to 35.6 million euros – the lowest of the last 15 sessions – from 46 million on Thursday.

Source: Ekathimerini.com